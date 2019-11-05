Transcript for Darlie Routier convicted of murdering 5-year-old son, Damon: Part 10

what it is. The jury deliberated for seven hours before it was announced that there was a verdict. So, everyone came rushing back to the courtroom. The verdict was guilty. Darlie routier was convicted of murdering her 5-year-old son, Damon. Despite her claims of innocence, housewife Darlie routier was found guilty. -- Sentenced to die by lethal injection. She could become the first woman to be executed in Texas in more than 130 years. My family had to carry me out of the courtroom because I couldn't believe that they had convicted her. Honestly, Darin, what's the next step? You fight! That's what you do. Obviously, we're disappointed, but there really isn't much we can do about it at this stage. What would you do differently? I don't know of anything I'd do differently. I suspect Mulder thought he could win this, because he's Doug Mulder. He had this great reputation. There was no real evidence against his client. She had no criminal record. So he did it the easy way. And in fairness to him, he was absolutely rushed with his defense. This was a tough one for you? You bet it was a tough one. Why? Well, you know, I've got a lady's life in my hands and whether right or wrong, I can't help but feel responsible for that. I put everything I had in it, every emotion I've got in it. I believe in her. Darlie, do you have any comments? Is there anything you would like to say? I didn't murder my children. You took Darlie, who was beautiful and had her hair dyed and had breast implants, and you put her in this small town, and, guilty or not, they're gonna judge her. Very quickly after Darlie was handed the death sentence, she arrived at women's death row. She's been there ever since. The cell is 6 by 12. Everything is steel and concrete. All the meals are eaten in the cell. I have my moments where I break and fall apart, but I don't have anybody to talk to about that. All the wrongs that have been done, being in here for over 21 years for something I did not do. Not only that, but to be accused of the worst thing a parent could be accused of. I miss my babies. Coming in post-conviction, my focus is on new things. What are the things that we can find out now that couldn't be done back then? Interestingly, four, five years after the conviction, Darin revealed that he'd been soliciting people to do a burglary of his house so they could make a false insurance claim. Darlie was up for an appeal, and her appellate attorney had this affidavit stating that I had something planned, insurance fraud, and my name underneath it. "Would you sign that," I said, "To help Darlie, I will." They were hoping that maybe it would have some influence over an appellate court, because they were hoping for a new trial. I just wanted to help Darlie. I don't know who did it. I don't know I have absolutely if I had even an inkling of a thought of anybody who could have done this, I would hunt them down myself and shoot 'em. I'd put 'em in the ground. Those are my kids, and they ruined my life. If anything should have convinced them there was an intruder in the house, it's the sock down the alley. This sock is the single most important evidence to support an intruder theory. People say, "How could any mother sleep through such a thing?" Well, maybe she didn't sleep through it. Maybe she was unconscious. Personally, I think that he used the sock with some anesthetic on it to put her to sleep. He puts the sock and the anesthetic over her mouth. She's now unconscious. He gives her one across the throat. He runs over and bam, bam, bam on the boys. In a violent attack like that, it's perfectly understandable to me portions of what she remembers were either lost to her memory or jumbled in her memory because she was falling in and out of consciousness. A crucial piece of evidence in this case is the bloody fingerprint found near the scene. And identifying who that print belongs to is absolutely critical as to whether there's another suspect or individual involved in this crime. The state has always taken the position that it didn't have sufficient points of comparison, they call it, to run that through the FBI's database. But, we've developed experts who say, "No, there are sufficient points for comparison." It could well be the print of the person who actually did this. So, we filed a motion for discovery. We asked for DNA testing of a number of materials, including the sock. There were allegations that I thought were important, and I thought needed to be looked at. The federal court judge, judge Ferguson, actually granted us the ability to run the 85-j fingerprint through the but, the state of Texas was opposed to doing that. We've been waiting on that for about nine years now. It's extraordinarily frustrating. That could be the piece that

