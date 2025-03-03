David Muir Reporting: The all-new 20/20 premieres March 7th on ABC

The killers in two mysterious cold cases about to be unmasked through cutting-edge forensic technology. See it unfold on an all-new 20/20, premiering Friday, March 7th at 9/8c on ABC. Stream on Hulu.

March 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live