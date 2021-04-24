Now Playing: Minneapolis police investigating another Chauvin incident

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Now Playing: George Floyd’s loved ones treasure his memory: Part 11

Now Playing: George Floyd’s family jubilant after Derek Chauvin is convicted: Part 10

Now Playing: Experts at Chauvin’s trial testify about how George Floyd might have died: Part 9

Now Playing: Daunte Wright killed by police in Minneapolis area amid Derek Chauvin trial: Part 8

Now Playing: Bystanders deliver powerful, emotional testimony at Derek Chauvin trial: Part 7

Now Playing: Outrage over George Floyd’s death cascades onto streets across US: Part 5

Now Playing: Bystanders plead with and try to stop officers from holding down George Floyd: Part 4

Now Playing: Derek Chauvin worked security at the same club that employed George Floyd: Part 3

Now Playing: George Floyd goes to Minneapolis to get sober, build a better life: Part 2

Now Playing: George Floyd has big dreams of leaving tough Texas neighborhood: Part 1

Now Playing: Activists call for more police accountability after Derek Chauvin conviction: Part 2

Now Playing: Who was George Floyd before he was killed in police custody? Part 1

Now Playing: Stop the Hate: A Call for Unity

Now Playing: How stopping Asian intolerance improves overall inclusivity

Now Playing: Examining the model minority myth and invisibility

Now Playing: Politics of hate on social media