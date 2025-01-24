Detective examines wreckage of deadly car bomb that killed Colorado businessman

Pima County Detective James Gamber took ABC News Correspondent Chris Connelly through the wreckage left by the pipe bomb that blew up Gary Triano's car in 1996.

