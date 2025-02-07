DNA testing revamps 2007 Missouri murder cold case 

Nearly two years after the insurance agent’s murder, investigators received lab results from a touch DNA sample taken from inside Bob Eidman’s back pants pocket.   

February 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live