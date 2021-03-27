Transcript for Donthe Lucas speaks to police after girlfriend’s disappearance: Part 4

Now to the mysterious disappearance of a Denver woman. A pregnant woman who Kelsie was eight weeks pregnant. Last seen in Pueblo visiting her boyfriend, donthe Lucas. So, when do you start talking to donthe Lucas? We start talking to him fairly quickly as far as what is going on. Want to have a chair right there, brother? Police bring donthe in for questioning and immediately he denies a romantic relationship with Kelsie. Now, is she your girlfriend or -- No, we never were actually in a relationship. Can you kind of tell me, just briefly, what happened? She came down to Pueblo, and we were talking, whatever. And then we ended up -- she ended up, you know, getting mad at me or whatever. Donthe tells officer Robinson that Kelsie slept in her car in Pueblo. He said they met up again the following morning, and that he brought Kelsie Schelling to parkview medical center where she went inside. So, went to parkview, and she went in, say, for about almost two hours. And hour and 45. We have no record of Kelsie Schelling ever being here at parkview medical center. Now, what do you check to find out if she was here or not? We have a medical record system that keeps track of every patient that's ever walked through our doors. So for you, there's no way she's ever here? That's correct. He alluded to the fact that she may have had a miscarriage. She came out and she told me that she wasn't pregnant. Just the day before in Denver, Kelsey's doctor told her that the baby was healthy. So then after we left parkview -- Donthe claimed that he and Kelsie then went to the southside Walmart. Kelsie was going to grab some snacks before she made the drive back to Denver. She went to go get some snacks, like, something to eat, because she was hungry. And then came back out, and we ended up talking. She ended up telling me, like, get out of the car at Walmart. Like, she didn't want to take me home. So I just left from Walmart and started walking home. And then my mom came and got me. But surveillance video from Walmart reveals a different version of events. He contends that the two of them are together. And clearly, based on the surveillance, it's one person. It's him getting out of the car. And no one else exits. When the car was parked at Walmart on February 5th, police believe that it was donthe Lucas parking that car, getting out and walking away. They have pretty good surveillance video showing it. The car sat there overnight. The morning of February 6th, this unknown man is seen walking to Kelsie Schelling's car parked at the southside Walmart and is seen driving away with the car. We have no idea who that person was in that video. It's a car that that person is familiar with, and we know earlier that donthe had the key. Who do you think that someone was that came back and drove that car away? You know, there's similarities to donthe, but it's nothing that we can 100% say that is the person who drove it away. When donthe Lucas talked with police, he didn't paint the best picture of Kelsie. He painted a picture of, you know, just that she was kind of troubled. She has, like, bad anxiety. She has anxiety attacks, so she has pills for that. What can you tell me about that? She's told me before that, like, she's ended up in, like, the hospital a few times for, like, overdosing, I guess. Ton donthe casts her to police as someone who had trouble with drugs. No. No. No, I don't believe that. No. Um, she just one time was talking about suicide. But she told me she ended up in the hospital, like, multiple times. When she was 15 years old, she did. So, yes, she has had that in her past. But if she committed suicide, you would find her body. I mean, she was happy. She wanted that baby. She wanted to be a mom. So, at this point, Kelsie has been missing for more than a week. But on Valentine's day, February 14, 2013, her car's discovered. The car of a missing Denver woman has been found in Pueblo. Detectives will be examining Kelsie's car. It was big news when Kelsie's car was found at St. Mary-corwin medical center. How did it get there? What happened to Kelsie? I knew once her car was found that something horrible had happened, because there's just no way that she would've gone somewhere and left her car. You find the car and no Kelsie. And no Kelsie. We did not have any good security footage that could tell us who dropped off the car, how the car got there. Normally, if someone was going to go away for a few days, they'd take their car with them. So we are now leaning towards foul play. So we accelerate the case. Police start working backwards. They start going through surveillance video. And what they find is pretty surprising. Less than 12 hours after she would have arrived in Pueblo, surveillance video shows donthe in her car at an atm in Pueblo. He's driving, and he takes $400 out of Kelsie's bank account. Is it suspicious for you that he uses that card after the date where you pinpoint Kelsie was missing? It is part of the suspicious activity, yes. Because donthe withdraws money from Kelsie's account without her in the car, Dante is brought in for a second time by Pueblo police. This is the second time we've talked to you. Mm-hmm. These detectives had a wealth of information to go at him. Why'd you get the money? The money? What money are we talking about? At the bank. You're on video, dude. In her car with her credit card. You're on tape. Oh, the $400 you're talking Mm-hmm. It was for my phone bill. Why didn't she go with you to the atm? She's not in the car. It's all on the video. Um. It may have been while she was at the hospital. Honestly, I'm not sure about that. Like I said, my time frame has been messed up. The detective moves on to another topic, talking about why there's no record of her showing up at the hospital. There's no record of her ever being at parkview. That's -- that's like all I have to say. Now, here's the thing. Instead of pressing donthe on these contradictions, they move on to an unrelated topic. When you dropped her off and she dropped you off at Walmart, where were you parked at? I mean, like, apparently you guys know so, like, I don't understand why you -- like, I told you one time. Like, I don't -- that's all I can say about it. She dropped you off -- when was that again? Can I speak to a lawyer, please? You guys just keep asking the same questions over and over. Like, I'd just like to speak to a lawyer. Once he requests a lawyer, all questions come to a halt. Unfortunately this is a very poorly executed interview. I think it's a tremendous missed opportunity. Once he shut down, our avenues of trying to talk to him end. How did you read that? As the possibility that he knows something. Donthe Lucas was arrested on February 15th. They don't arrest him on murder charges. He was arrested on felony identity theft charges for using Kelsie's debit card at the bank that day. But those charges were later dropped when investigators found out that Kelsie did on occasion give him permission to use her bank card. How do you prove she did not or did give him permission at that time? And since you had permission to do it before, it makes it a very difficult case to prosecute. He's released. He's, you know, living his life. Do we suspect foul play? Yes. Have we come up with a body? No. Donthe is a person of interest, in the fact that she's missing. Hoping to get donthe to talk, police bring in the person who knows him better than anyone.

