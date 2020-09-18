Transcript for ‘$ELLEBRITY – The Go-To Girls’ | September 27th at 8|7c on ABC

Fate is a drug dangers. Instinct gratification. Grit and Britain spears Paris Hilton and can great passion seemed to embody everything that everyone loved. I want that lifestyle if you want to do things you need to be smitten. Early 2000 was all about the girls gone from it all started out her cell. Why do you think it myself fascinated by that because that thing and see this as socialite headed for the slammer people love to hate. But you couldn't look away Britney Spears exploded this phenomenon Britney. This icon group has highlights and reading who'll. It was the first time anyone was just famous for being famous there is definitely a lot of pressure and things to be famous for being our sounds. It's Lewiston paparazzi and currently. Applies celebrity news be. Mainstream. News. You might think that she wanted to think those photos I boom box and showtime and showtime I didn't. Half the time it was sort of a recipe. For launching out are back safe and reality style that can cart out CN thanks Dave. Today her career calling a pervert. Chaos every didn't nothing more than just you be. Franzen who knew parents and human created this year. Influences. This is a term we never even heard report click click click click click click click click click click click subscribers subscribers subscribers I. Six deaths fantastic aspiration. Kiosk. Definitely inside the original celebrity influence or culture from those who created it and know it best stunning. Rare exclusive video. What prices they pay for thing. Can win. Celebrity. Two girls and knew Tony Tony event's special if you don't know. Business of being books and you would do that you know. Sunday September 27 at 8:7 central on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.