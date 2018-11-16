Transcript for The emotional moment face transplant recipient thanks his donor's mom

Since receiving his miraculous face transplant can Underwood has slowly but surely. Been getting used to being out and about what the meeting he and his mom are heading to now and it's Bruntlett things. Waiting for them on this Manhattan apartment patio Sally it. In a minute she will once again be looking on the face apparently sound like a face now belongs to someone else. I know. How my heart feels. Mean. This is scared. This brings the lonesome lanes from. Along for moral support the surgeon doctor Rodriguez who made the emotional encounter possible. Cannon's brother Aaron and will Stanley. And then the breathless maul me. Ten months in the making on phones. Most important who. Simple and it's. Pick me locals happen. Theme that the curry just one. We all. And you didn't like them the chance to beat the world. Let's hope. And live with the I guess on the wildlife yeah I think I'm not gonna guard yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.