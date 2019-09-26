Entertainer Roy Horn returns to the stage for the first time after tragic accident

Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn returned to the stage for one final show on March 1, 2009. They say the benefit show raised $14 million for Cleveland Clinic's Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.
