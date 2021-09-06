-
Now Playing: Reporter’s notebook: Returning to Hinkley, California, with Erin Brockovich
-
Now Playing: ‘In The Heights’ stars on the summer must-see blockbuster
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA3’ Deals & Steals for Father’s Day
-
Now Playing: Money management tips for millennials
-
Now Playing: What are some safe family activities if the kids are unvaccinated?
-
Now Playing: This inspiring med student is helping others pursue their dreams
-
Now Playing: Las Vegas mayor says the Strip is fully open
-
Now Playing: FBI investigating reports that Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk pay no income tax
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about the COVID-19 Delta variant
-
Now Playing: Reward offered for tips in shootings of 5 children
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Growing concern over COVID Delta variant
-
Now Playing: Mother reunited with migrant daughter spotted on the news
-
Now Playing: New breeds & big changes
-
Now Playing: Security concerns over new Amazon device feature
-
Now Playing: Outrage over tax report on wealthiest Americans
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Biden heads to Europe on 1st official overseas trip
-
Now Playing: Westminster dog show welcomes four new breeds
-
Now Playing: Man found stuck inside farm equipment for 2 days
-
Now Playing: Coast Guard rescues adults and dogs trapped on floaty device