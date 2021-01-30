Transcript for Falaters' son: 'I can't see my father...killing my mother intentionally': Part 3

They were both raised catholics. And sometime before they married, Scott came across some missionaries for the church of Jesus Christ of latter day saints, and he converted to that church. Then she actually became a Mormon, and they certainly lived a Mormon existence with their family. In June of 1981, Scott and yarmila started their family with daughter Megan. And three years later, Michael was born. She was an excellent mother. Real fantastically devoted to the kids. When our second was born she gave up her career to be a stay-at-home mom. Scott falater and yarmila falater moved to Phoenix because of his job. They became involved in the lds community, which is fairly sizable here in Arizona. Scott falater works as an engineer at motorola, and he's a successfulngineer. He's a product manager in charge of a computer chip. In the late '90s, motorola is a telecommunications giant. They're the ones leading the way, manufacturing those early flip phones. Yarmila never expressed any dissatisfaction with her marriage. And I would say, come on, yarmila, there's got to be something that drives you nuts, you know? And she would just say, nope, he's just a really great guy. I had a father that worked hard and supported the family and a stay-at-home-mom who was always there when I came home from school. It was a very loving home. One of the most popular places in Arizona to visit is sedona, Arizona. It's beautiful, with red rocks. The falater family meet up with their extended family members from California in sedona, Arizona, and they take what's called a pink jeep tour. Whoo-hoo. See this dropoff. Do you remember that trip, Michael? Yeah. Tell me about it. I remember me and dad having a lot of fun, getting bounced around in the jeep. Michael falater described that day as one of the most fun days in his life. This just was weeks before his mother was murdered. Next door, threw his wife in the pool and is holding her down under water. Scott and yarmila's happy marriage, and their happy family life, shattered by a tragedy. It's a tragedy that the neighbor actually witnesses. And he tells his story to the jurors on the stand. He's grabbing a hold of her head, holding it under water. The trial was a sensation. It drew an incredible amount of interest, not because of the crime itself but because of Scott falater's defense. There's a defense strategy that sounds at first like the plot of a science fiction movie. Not to sound flippant, but I kind of smerked. Like, are you kidding me? Sleepwalking? You do realize how unbelievable this defense sounds. Of course I do. Of course I do. I sort of feel like an idiot sitting here talking about it and I sure wouldn't be if I didn't think it was true.

