Families reflect on reimagining life due to pandemic changes

The McDowell family moved three generations under one roof. Single mom Allison Irby Vu moved to Tulsa with her son in search of space and community. Rabbi Emily Hyatt streamed services online.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live