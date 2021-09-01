Transcript for Family of 1977 murder victim finds answers in 2013: Part 10

I think, you know, having Christine being gone for so long was difficult because we all knew that something bad had happened to her. For nearly 40 years, Christine Thornton's family assumed she was dead. She just vanished out of their lives. In '82, this herder out in the middle of nowhere comes across a pile of bones, obviously human remains. Several initial deputies responded along with detectives and what they found was that it was the body of a 25 to 35-year-old female. They also found the bones of an unborn child mixed in, largely all intact. The clothing was still there, even some jewelry were all located. They couldn't determine a cause of death. What they believed was that it was possibly strangulation, because one of the pant legs was tied in a ligature. The detectives at that time used the skull and sent it off to the crime lab in order to get a reconstruction of what they felt this person looked like. They determined that it was a young female and a brunette. The unfortunately weren't able to identify her, and the case went cold. In 2013, several of the detectives, including myself, were assigned specific cold cases. So, this box was almost falling apart when I initially was assigned this case. There was still bone fragment and skin tissue saved at the crime lab after all those years. If you have DNA, you run it, and then you try to find out by sending it down through CODIS and missing persons to find out if you can get a match. CODIS refers to the combined DNA index system. It was created in 1998. DNA is entered into a national database, and this helps the authorities find missing people and also solve crimes. I was basically told it was now a waiting game. I honestly thought I'd be 10, 20 years retired before I get a phone call saying that they identified her. So, in 2013, my son sent an email to me, knowing that he had an aunt that he had never met. He knew the story that she went missing, and he came across this article with all these pictures in it that the police had from a serial killer. Her son found the website that had the all the pictures that they found in Alcala's locker up in Seattle. She looked through all these photographs and kept stopping at that one photograph of a beautiful brunette seated on the back of a motorcycle. And I'm like, I think that's Chris. And sure enough, I looked at her little pinky toe, which I remember -- it just was very distinctive. It curled up on her other toes. And I knew that that was her, that was definitely her. At that point is when she decided to submit her DNA sample as a reference to hopefully identify Christine. Detective Sheaman, came into my office to tell me that they had a match and an identification. Just shy of two years later is when I was off duty, and I decided to check my email. The email I received identified my victim from Granger as Christine Ruth Thornton. So, this is the copy of the photo that was found in Rodney Alcala's possession. Trying to match this photo out in the Granger prairie seems almost impossible. But we were able to match this photograph up just based off of two different ridges. You can actually hold this picture up and actually show that this is almost the exact area that this photograph potentially was taken back in 1977. And here we are in 2020. It was pretty shocking to find this area and to know what transpired here all those years ago. We spoke to defense with the Huntington Beach police department, and we put a timeline together. So, in July of 1977, with the permission of his parole officer, he's allowed to travel back to New York. And Rodney Alcala wasn't flying. Rodney Alcala was driving. So, Rodney Alcala leaves -- leaves New York, comes back to Los Angeles. And we determined around the time that Christine was killed, he had been traveling across the nation. The motorcycle was actually owned by Rodney Alcala, and they were able to find that motorcycle in his possession. There is no rhyme or reason of how thesewo people, one so good and one not, crossed paths and ended up there. I thought we had enough evidence to possibly charge him, but before we did that, I wanted to speak with him. I've done hundreds and hundreds of interviews in my career but I told myself, how the hell do you interview a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.