Former Trooper denies allegations of planting evidence in Karen Read case

Michael Proctor responded to accusations made by Karen Read's defense team about planting evidence at the John O'Keefe crime scene. “It’s such a ridiculous accusation,” Proctor told ABC News’ “20/20.”

June 18, 2025

