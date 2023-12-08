Fugitive who killed New Jersey mom kept diary while on the run

ABC News asked forensic psychologist Katherine Ramsland to analyze the journal James Ray III wrote after killing Angela Bledsoe. "There's no sense of being disturbed by what he's done," Ramsland said.

December 8, 2023

