Why Gabby Petito’s family are compelled to relive her story, 3 years after her murder
Gabby Petito’s parents, and their spouses who raised her as a unit for so many years, spoke in their first network interview together for a “20/20” with ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim.
February 20, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
US Forest Service, National Park Service employees fired by DOGE speak out2 hours ago
Why Gabby Petito’s family are compelled to relive her story, 3 years after her murder1 hour ago
Mexico arrests key cartel members3 hours ago
3 buses explode in suspected terror attack near Tel Aviv: Israeli police3 hours ago
Kash Patel confirmed by Senate to be Trump's FBI directorFeb 20, 2025
Mitch McConnell announces he will not seek reelection next yearFeb 20, 2025
President Trump's envoy meets with Zelenskyy in KyivFeb 20, 2025
A deep dive into Elon Musk and DOGEFeb 20, 2025
IRS and Defense Department face layoffs and budget cutsFeb 20, 2025
Dangerous winter storm bringing heavy snow and brutal coldFeb 20, 2025
Russia launches 'massive' attack into Ukraine amid Trump-Zelenskyy disputeFeb 20, 2025
Trump attacks Zelenskyy amid US talks with RussiaFeb 20, 2025
Bodies of 4 hostages, believed to include Bibas family, released by HamasFeb 20, 2025
Environment can have greater impact on health than genes, study showsFeb 20, 2025
Joint Chiefs Chairman Brown on list to possibly be removed from post by HegsethFeb 20, 2025
A look inside the presidential descendants clubFeb 20, 2025
Duquesne basketball medical staff saves father of 3 after heart attackFeb 20, 2025
Delta offers $30K to passengers on jet that flipped on Toronto runwayFeb 20, 2025
Judge denies request to exclude evidence at Idaho murder trialFeb 20, 2025
California family leaves the US after fear of ICE raidsFeb 20, 2025
WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthdayFeb 20, 2025
Hochul ‘in fight mode’ over Trump’s move to stop NYC congestion pricingFeb 20, 2025
Education department gives schools 2 weeks to ban DEI initiativesFeb 20, 2025
US allies and Ukraine react to Trump’s shift towards RussiaFeb 20, 2025
2 girls arrested for planning 'mass casualty attack'Feb 20, 2025
Grand jury says police department should be 'abolished' as 5 officers chargedFeb 20, 2025
Justin Baldoni fires back after Blake Lively files amended complaintFeb 20, 2025
10 days away from Oscars, hosted by Conan O'BrienFeb 20, 2025
Apple unveils iPhone 16eFeb 20, 2025
Texas' measles outbreak spreads to New MexicoFeb 19, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022