In 2019, Idaho Falls Police Department detectives went to Caldwell, Idaho, to collect a DNA sample from their suspect in the Angie Dodge murder case, which ultimately linked him to the murder.

Carol Dodge on her 20-year crusade to find her daughter’s killer

Dodge said she would go to the police station every day to make sure the investigation was on track, knowing the man who left DNA at the Angie Dodge murder scene was still out there.