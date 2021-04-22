George Floyd’s friends and family remember him: ‘He was a protector’

“He was always uplifting and encouraging. He always had something positive to say,” said Floyd’s friend, Tiffany Cofield. Other friends described him as a kind family man.
Transcript for George Floyd’s friends and family remember him: ‘He was a protector’
