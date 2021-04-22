Transcript for George Floyd’s friends and family remember him: ‘He was a protector’

So people events and now they can't manage. Look I think he's better known you know. Scotland big Z. His column. Cardinal George he's now and adds Perry from the Q George eBay he slowly. Deployed. Engines a time. Enjoy seeing. Rain came essays and has. He's a protector. He was always of lifting encouraging Ellis had something positive to say. Needed to discern opposite bank managed his life of the party audits time cracking jokes just that gotten. Yeah. Can that this man. The people they conveniently. Angel its kind. And nice. I'm. And it made. With these things command borrow spend man to stand right now. The hope. We're.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.