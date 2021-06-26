Transcript for Ghislaine Maxwell’s father implicated in pension fund scandal after his death: Part 2

Ghislaine Maxwell's dad was a publishing tycoon in England, but Robert Maxwell wanted more, to go international. He gave Ghislaine a job at his new paper, "The European." Every weekend, there's a newspaper that brings Europe to life. The new paper was a kind of "Usa today" for Europe. There was a funny ad where lots of kind of very rich people were wearing sunglasses, and one writer actually called it the newspaper for people who wear sunglasses. Open it up, and you open up Europe. He just wanted to keep growing, keep expanding. He wasn't satisfied in Britain and Europe. He wanted to get to America. And where better than "New York daily news," because it was almost bankrupt. The new owner of "The daily news," Bob Maxwell. Bob. The tabloid king comes to New York, and there at his side was his daughter, Ghislaine. She was often with him and hosting cocktail parties for him and generally being at his side. You know, she should be this kind of glamorous figurehead of the Maxwell empire. It was reported back then that his hope was that she might marry a Kennedy and meld two great dynasties into one. Maxwell himself is lauded as this great hero. He's kind of come to save New York. And so when Maxwell buys it, there's this extraordinary atmosphere. People burst into spontaneous dancing in the street. And Maxwell's ego is just absolutely kind of -- you know, he was thrilled to bits. One of Maxwell's curious things was he had this weakness for giving people incredibly over-inflated titles. And there was a woman called Carolyn Hinsey who worked at the New York daily news. And he said, young lady, you will be my communications ambassador. And I was like, no, I won't. No, I won't. No, no, no. But then I called the editor and he said I had to do it because the man had just bought the paper. When he realized "The daily news" didn't have its own kitchen, he moved us to the Waldorf for $4,000 a night to a huge suite, where he could have many rooms, we could have an office. He had a kitchen, a dining room, the butler could serve him there. I remember at the Waldorf, there was an elevator and you could go up to the roof. But if he didn't like somebody, or they had made him mad, he would send them up in the elevator and then bring the elevator down and trap them on the roof in the sun. Then they'd call down like an hour later, I'm still up here. He would just be laughing that this jerk, this -- you know, other names that he might use, was stuck on the roof. He enjoyed that. The first time Ghislaine came sniffing around for a job, she wanted to be the fashion editor of the New York "Daily news," a newspaper that covered murders and sports. And I don't think she was used to being told no. Because when Maxwell told her no, she seemed surprised. Like, but you just bought the paper. Why can't I have this job? Because the job doesn't exist and the editor doesn't want you. That's why. And so about nine months after he buys the New York "Daily news," he decides to go out for a cruise on the "Lady Ghislaine" all by himself. The crew describes him on this vacation as being in a great mood. The bbc documentary "Robert Maxwell: Downfall" shows extraordinary video taken by the crew during that trip. The video would give no clue that anything was wrong. Maxwell is out swimming. Everything seems fine. But then in the morning, they look for him and they cannot find him. It seems that, in the night, he has gone overboard, and it is a huge story. A body has been found in the sea off the canaries. It would appear very much as if it is that of our father. Well, I mean, it marked a turning point for all of us. One of the most powerful publishers in the world has died, Robert Maxwell. He disappeared today from his yacht. While the official cause of death was a heart attack, a lot of people didn't buy it. Nobody was sure what happened. Some thought it was an accident. Others thought suicide. Ghislaine, however, uniquely in our family, has always thought he was murdered, and she's alone in that. It's her profound conviction that that is what happened. The world's press basically flocked to the canary islands in the hope of finding out what had happened. It's Ghislaine who takes the lead, and she stands on the deck of the boat that bears her name and gives a press conference. I want to thank the press for their courtesy and consideration. Robert Maxwell was jewish, and he was a big friend of Israel. His funeral took place in Jerusalem. And then just a few weeks later, this massive scandal drops. It was discovered that he had looted hundreds of millions of dollars from his employees' pension funds. What do you say about reports that some of the funds from the "Mirror" pension went missing after your father's death? No comments on that. The total amount missing from the "Mirror" pension funds came to 763 million pounds. Now his sons are trying to unravel the web of financial affairs the tycoon left behind. Two sons, Kevin and Ian, were actually tried for fraud in connection with the pension money, but they were acquitted and cleared of any wrongdoing. Unfortunately, our father's business collapsed, and that caused all of my siblings, including Ghislaine, an enormous difficulty. They had to leave the family house. Yours, madam, thanks. And, you know, Maxwell's possessions were auctioned off. Humiliation doesn't come much more public than that. And 300. 320. At 350. It was not a good time to be a Maxwell. Certainly not in England. And life was unbearably cruel. Because the man she loved the most in the whole world was dead and he was disgraced. And to bear his name was an extra disgrace on top of all of The next time I met her, she seemed like a very different person, someone who had changed overnight. She seemed broken. It was as if somebody had turned the lights and the volume off. 