Transcript for What happened during '20/20's' gun demonstration in replica of room where woman died

So we've created a replica of the bedroom where Michelle guy we asked professor piqued I checked a forensic scientist at Penn State conduct of firing test for us. Professors about the in this test he's gonna hold the gun in the same position but authorities say Michelle had shops here we go. Using high speed photography. You can actually see the shell casing ejecting from the right side of the man again see those cases coming this way. Each time this way okay professor. How many shots just fire I fired and gone sweet. Nine over here one right here under that's correct so authorities found casings here and here on this side. We'll see a single 10 that's correct based under test when you find. If diplomas will lose position that I just held within the span cases would wind up to the right of the mannequin or victim. And and generally toward the lower hand. So she's lying down holding the gun like that there's no way that she fired those shots. Of those cases that's correct this just doesn't conform to the physics of the way the fire that.

