Transcript for Home videos show young girl throwing unexplainable, volatile tantrums

Yeah. I just thinking me. What's going on with my tie. Justice swings that word very dramatic and. Uncalled for for the situation she would be tension in different how there have been times when I was on two dollars. Yeah okay. There right before she started preschool long mutilation was so happy today he going to create most notably. And how long until you sign changed it was less than two days later. Violence define and began and OCD. Suggests all the senate seemed angry. The kids. Overnight last war. She was crying and saying mommy likes and I think but I just want to think. And you know that broke my heart. And since my. Okay had never heard a plan that list is it carries they were relieved. I definitely relieved to have. You know some sort of diagnosis mate fat with. Finally something make facts. And Bennett you know and then at the same time goes okay how do we can tell us you know how to leave managements. But it's not a straight line recovery isn't known and that pain perceive that you know we'll still have our our bumps in the road and she needs not hot it be able to talk. About it. And tell people what she needs she was how within out of her entire squad as the student of the month their past and behavior that's incontinence. At. So that child whose ten interning and trashing her preschool yes. Student and exactly she's doing really about her and her teachers as that stupid and other hated every child in the past as her friends and and her best friend and see you I'm saying you know. She gives me their numbers all the time it's common sight in how to play day since back to being misused Jackson being her socialist.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.