We turn to the intense manhunt in southern California. The massive manhunt. Three fugitives. Three inmates are now on the run. Authorities now warning they could be anywhere. They get a huge head start on law enforcement. Yeah, like 16 hours or something like that. I'm petrified out of my mind. If I wanted to do something, I would have, right? I had the freedom to do it, didn't I? You mean to have attacked prosecutors or your ex wife or police or anyone? Or everything included. In the end, nayeri did not get to Cortney or anyone associated with the case. But according to authorities he was about to terrorize someone else. An unsuspecting cab driver named long ma, a Vietnamese immigrant, gets a call to pick up three men. He's in for the ride of his life. So they seemed just light regular people hiring a car? Translator: Yes, I didn't pay them much attention. Just normal. People call me and I just take them. At some point during this drive they pull a gun on you. Did they tell you what they wanted you to do? Translator: Then they took my car key. They ask if I agree or not. You have a gun to your ribs so what are you going to say? Translator: I cannot say no. I have no doubt he feared for his life. Any progress on the search for these dangerous men? There's a national media tidal wave. Three violent criminals -- Tour full-times their faces are plastered on TV the less chance they have at making this clean escape. If you see these people call the hot line. They end up going to the hotel. We stay here three nights. Three nights here. That's how he'd sleep with his feet on the chair blocking the door. So that you couldn't get out. Translator: Yes. The gun was under there. Were you scared? Translator: Yes, yes, of course he was scared. The pressure is mounting. Maybe it was fun for a minute, but its not fun now. Now they're very concerned. They need a second vehicle. They stole a white van, a nondescript white van. The escapees may be living out of this white van. They ultimately make their way to northern California. There started to be infighting between the three, and the arguments were about, should we kill long ma? Should we kill the cab driver? Do you know what they're saying at all? Boom boom old man. Translator: I just know they said, boom, boom, boom old man. He figures he's dead, she's never going to survive this. Now it's almost a week. And for some reason nayeri decides once again to start recording again. One day nayeri says, hey, we're all going to the beach in Santa Cruz. Nayeri posts some of the videos online to attempt to show that long ma wasn't kidnapped. They're taking family vacation photos. Long ma doesn't know what's happening. Are they telling long ma he needs to smile? I don't know. But it's really, really strange. They go back to the motel. There is a fight between BAC and hossein nayeri. They'd a fight. He hit him in the nose. Yeah. Here, here. Wow. And it's during this fight that nayeri makes a gesture, slits his finger across his throat and points at long ma. And it's actually BAC who comes to the elderly cabdriver's rescue. BAC decides he's getting out of dodge. Translator: The next morning, he told me I'm old man, he wants me to accept him as grandson and he'll consider me as the father. He and ma take the cab and together head back to southern California where BAC turns himself in. Late this morning bacboung surrendered in southern California, back at Orange county jail where they escaped from a week ago. In his mind hossein nayeri is so scary, I would rather go back to Orange county jail and take my chances than spend one more free day with this guy. That is a barometer of how scary hossein nayeri is. Nayeri and Tieu end up in San Francisco. Here for the first time. Flew up to San Francisco, flew up to the best part of San Francisco. Haight ash bury, baby. And in the video they're kind of camped out there in their temporary home. They are in this stolen van. They are videotaping themselves talking about smoking pot and eating bananas. This is our casa right now for the moment. Want some bananas? No, we don't have crack. Crystal meth. We're smoking weed, eating bananas. At one point nayeri gets out of the back of the van and somebody recognizes him. I looked kind of bummy, homeless. Believe it or not, there is a homeless man in the bay area who is a self-described news junkie. I was reading "The San Francisco chronicle." As I was reading about some escaped fugitives, and nayeri pops out of the van. I said, "I got to go report it to the authorities." Code four, code four. We got him now. After eight days this manhunt has come to an end. Breaking news, the two remaining fugitives are on their way back here to the Orange county jail. The three of them are back here now. They are fugitives no more. I was very relieved. But to be honest I was thinking, if he did this one, he's going to figure out how to do it again. Nayeri and the others are facing charges to breaking out of jail, kidnapping long ma. Now I understand they film you every time you're out of your jail cell. They do. They do, yes. And you're cuffed. Shackled hands and feet. I'm nailed to the ground practically. Just when you think finally the party's over for this guy -- no, no, no, just wait. Mr. Nayeri, I'm going ask the questions and give us the answers. Truth. Truth, please Hossein nayeri guarantees you he can explain everything. He did not tell me any plan about kidnapping. This monster's back in town

