Ice fisher recalls making key discovery in Montana murder case
Montana resident Andrea Larson spoke with ABC News' John Quiñones about discovering the missing weapon in the murder case of Lauren DeWise.
March 14, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Protesters arrested at Trump Tower sit-in for detained activist Mahmoud KhalilMar 13, 2025
Putin offers conditional support for US-backed ceasefire plan with UkraineMar 13, 2025
Connecticut man held captive by stepmom for over 20 years: PoliceMar 13, 2025
Powerful cross-country storm brings heavy rain to CaliforniaMar 13, 2025
US stocks tumble, worsening losses amid trade warMar 13, 2025
Interpol issues alert for missing Pittsburgh student in Dominican RepublicMar 13, 2025
Chilling Delphi murder case video shows teen girls' final momentsMar 13, 2025
Trump says he wants Russia to agree to ceasefire, final details being discussedMar 13, 2025
Jewish protestors stage sit-in at Trump Tower calling for release of Mahmoud KhalilMar 13, 2025
President Trump doubles down on tariffs: 'Canada only works as a state'Mar 13, 2025
Judge orders thousands of fired probationary federal employees reinstatedMar 13, 2025
Man allegedly held captive by stepmom for 20 years weighed only 68 poundsMar 13, 2025
GOP funding bill will hurt 'every single person': Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormickMar 13, 2025
Pete Buttigieg won't seek Senate, governor jobs amid presidential bid speculationMar 13, 2025
Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s sister targeted in bomb threat: PoliceMar 13, 2025
EPA workers silenced as agency cancels hundreds of grantsMar 13, 2025
Congress faces looming government shutdown deadlineMar 13, 2025
Search continues for missing college student in Dominican RepublicMar 13, 2025
Jay-Z files defamation lawsuit against accuserMar 13, 2025
Blood moon set to rise as total lunar eclipseMar 13, 2025
White House withdraws David Weldon's nomination to lead CDC: SourcesMar 13, 2025
Trump threatens 200% tariff on EU champagne, other alcohol productsMar 13, 2025
All eyes on Putin amid proposed 30-day ceasefire with UkraineMar 13, 2025
Cross country storm brings flash flooding danger to West CoastMar 13, 2025
FBI joins investigation in suspected arson at Bayer exec’s homeMar 13, 2025
Search intensifies for US student missing in Dominican RepublicMar 13, 2025
Influencer under fire for picking up wild baby wombatMar 13, 2025
Inflation up less than expected last monthMar 13, 2025
Molly Ringwald reflects on working with John Hughes as a teenMar 13, 2025
Explosion at Texas Tech causes power outagesMar 13, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022