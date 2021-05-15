Investigators dig into Scott Peterson’s alibi, the family begins to search: Part 3

Modesto Police detective Allen Brocchini says Peterson was calm during questioning and that he reported no problems in the marriage. Family members became suspicious when Peterson evaded the media.
6:12 | 05/15/21

