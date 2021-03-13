Transcript for Investigators recover DNA sample from discarded cigarette: Part 9

This is day two of our surveillance, trying to get our he seems to be a creature of habit. A couple of times a day, like clockwork, he goes in and gets some pop. Getting in his truck right now. Somebody on our team thought that he would come out right about noon. Sure enough. We are going to follow him down here. We've got some guys prepositioned. He's headed northbound now towards the target residence. So we just got the information that our guy is moving. In fact, he is coming by us right now, cigarette is in hand. Cigarette is in hand. He just flicked it out. I've got it. It's still smoking. Bingo. Looks like we got it. Oh! Just flipped it out. Spencer's got it. That could have just been our huckleberry right there, guys. You better get out of that van. Right here, dude. Yes, good job! Yeah! Let's get to the lab. Let's stay focused. Saddle up. Hello. Is this cece? Yes, it is. We were able to get a cigarette butt. It was still smoking when we picked it up. Ood work! Hey, Cindy. Hi, how are you? Very well, thank you. I'm here to drop off this sample if you guys could work your forensic magic and compare it against our unknown sample. Absolutely, we can do that. Whoo-hoo. If it's not a match, I give up. The next day, I'm out on my lawn mower on Saturday, trying to get my yard mowed. Lieutenant Tisdale calls me, and I know he would only be calling me about this at this time and -- You're probably ready for some results. I am! Well, I think before we get to that, we should go back and talk about some things in more detail, you know? Yeah, thanks. Thanks, captain. I get what you're doing. So, our guy, Brian L. Dripps, is the match to the crime scene semen that was left. It was a huge relief. We've got our match. It was huge. That's probably where it set in the most with me. Man, this is the guy. This is the guy we've been looking for for 23 years. So, how does it feel, guys? Unbelievable. And now we're in game-face mode, figuring out what we need to do for the rest of the investigation. Yeah. My work's done and your work is just starting. This is not just a regular case. It's not even a regular homicide. It's woven in the fabric of every IFPD guy's career that's here. Hell yeah, guys. Let's do this. Here we go. We're going to do this. Let's go catch a murderer. Our plan was that if he was as regular as what we had seen in the past, this is the street he'll be coming out on. We set up in very similar surveillance spots that we were before. Target is going mobile now, backing out of his driveway. Sweet. And sure enough, right about noon, gets in his red truck. There he is. All right, I've got him. He's coming up to the stop sign at midway. Standby. We couldn't have timed that any better, could we guys? Looks like he's in the south lane, stopped at the red. He takes kind of a roundabout course. Yeah, it's kind of conspicuous guys. Through some country roads and into the city. He's pulling up to the east side of the bank, it looks like. I'm thinking we should execute our plan, guys. Agreed. He's coming out.

