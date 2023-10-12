Jacob Wetterling’s friend recounts what happened the night the 11-year-old was abducted

In 1989, Aaron Larson was 11 when he witnessed the abduction of his best friend, Jacob Wetterling. He recounts the chilling night that set a decades-long investigation into motion.

October 12, 2023

