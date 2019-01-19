Transcript for Jim Bakker returns to TV after getting out of prison: Part 11

??? 'cause I'm different ??? Well, they say there are no second acts in American lives, but they're wrong, because Jim Bakker is back on TV. Welcome to "The Jim Bakker show." Jim has a show from Branson, Missouri. He's back on TV talking about salvation and Jesus, and selling a lot of stuff. When you give $300 you're not only getting this generator. Only this time, Jim Bakker is marketing a lot of these products he's selling to what they call preppers. To people who imagine that the day of reckoning is just hours or days away. If the power goes out, we believe in being ready for anything. A lot of the food that he sells is freeze-dried food that you can buy in five gallon buckets. They're buying it to support his ministry. ??? I guess you say Jim and Lori help me be prepared today for end times ??? From the sidekicks he's got, to his constant invocation of scripture, it's like you've gone into a time warp. ??? Oh, I've got powdered food ??? Only this time you're gonna have a whole lot of freeze dried food, if you happen to buy what he's selling. But I never thought they would let him back on. So we're giving this for those would give a love gift of $5. To beg for money again. It's one of the few gels or products that gets rid of all venereal diseases. Miracle in a tube. Why you would need to take care of that when the apocalypse was about to be upon you, I can't really say. And he's married to a girl named Lori. I never got that, until you said that. Who could be Tammy's sister. Your brain's still working, honey. Fair. Jim, just the other night I watched him in the middle of the night preaching with a new version of Tammy Faye next to him. Wow, this is where we are still. Call right now. I need you. Send some of that money. Lifetime membership. 800 number. Even if you send $2. And if you put it on the credit card, it'll change your life. This was a great story. This preacher who was so successful, it was greed and avarice that did him in. He was a snake and sold snake oil. You can get up to a million dollars of benefits for a gift of $3000. This was not a simple man. He knew exactly what he was doing. I'm not saying I'm perfect, but I'm saying not guilty of these things that we're charged with. I think he just felt he was godlike. He could do no wrong. It was a lesson for, for all of the followers and then some. There was enormous damage done to the whole concept of televangelism, and this kind of mass marketing of this fundamental christianity. Sex, religion, money. We're suckers for that kind of stuff. We always have been. We always will be.

