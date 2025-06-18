How John O'Keefe's friend honors his memory through ‘Red Sox’ outings

Brendan Kane remembered having "a very good day" with his friend at a Boston Red Sox Opening Day celebration. Kane said he now tries to continue going to that annual game with O'Keefe's nephew.

June 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live