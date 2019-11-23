Transcript for Joran van der Sloot arrested in Peru, Beth Holloway meets him in prison: Part 9

Joran is captured in Chile. They quickly bring him back to Peru and charge him with murder. On the same day Joran's arrested the U.S. Attorney and FBI have a joint news conference down in Birmingham. This morning my office obtained an arrest warrant for Joran van Der sloot based upon a complaint charging him with extortion and wire fraud. I want to stress at the outset that our case is not related in any way to the ongoing murder investigation in Peru. They want him extradited to American soil. The Peruvian authorities say, "No way. He murdered one of our own. We're going to put him on trial here and perhaps after he serves his time in a Peruvian prison, then maybe we'll extradite him to the U.S." Joran! Joran! Murder trumps wire fraud and extortion. No question about Unlike in aruba, where there was absolutely nothing to tie him to Natalee's disappearance, the police in Peru now had a treasure trove of evidence and all of it linked Joran directly to this crime. The detective loosens him up, you know, offers him a cigarette. We were expecting Joran to LAN says, "Joran, I understand you're a pretty good gambler. I like to gamble too. Let me show you my cards." He starts laying crime scene photographs out on the desk. Fingerprints. Blood evidence. Stills from the surveillance camera. "This is my hand." He admitted everything he did. How he went to the room, how he started hitting her, how he took all the money and how he fled S. Joran, he narrated every detail of how he killed her. Joran makes one last-ditch effort to make it seem as though it was self-defense in some way. He says that Stephany started poking around on his computer. And he had gotten a message on Facebook about this case back in aruba where this girl went missing and she got really upset. And Joran says at that point she elbows him in the face. He flew into a rage. He, out of anger and rage, reacted and murdered her. Breaking news overnight, the prime suspect in the Natalee Holloway case confesses to murdering that young woman he took to his hotel room in Peru. It's huge news. The international press has descended on Lima, Peru, and we're sent down to Peru to cover it. So Joran, we're with ABC news in the U.S. Joran, you have anything to say Joran? They sent him to a place called Castro Castro. And it's just on the outskirts of Lima. And it was pretty horrifying. It's a very dangerous prison. You had to pay for your own security. The stench is horrible. There are sewers running freely. It was hard to just stand outside the prison walls, much less go inside. We talked our way into the prison and to my surprise, they allowed me to see the exact cell where Joran was being held. Joran is being held in an isolated block of cells. There are about five of them here. This is his room, about 6 feet by 10 feet. His bed, a bunk, a mattress over concrete. This is his sink and a toilet. These are Joran's clothes. His neighbor, an assassin for hire from Colombia. A few months after Joran is arrested, Beth Holloway goes down to Peru with Peter de vries, this Dutch journalist. I wanted to go to Peru to meet with Stephany's family. The flores family and I, we share this -- this same bond. Would you please, you know, just share with your mother that it's hard for me to say it without crying, so just tell her that I know that her heart is shattered. And that -- that I'm just thinking about you and praying for your family, okay? It's not a bond you want but it's a bond that exists. While she's in Peru, Beth and the Dutch journalist Peter de vries come up with a plan for her to finally confront Joran van Der sloot while he's behind bars. I walked through by myself with all the girlfriends and mothers and lovers who were standing in line for that visitation day. One of the wardens there took me in his office. And then we set up the meeting with Joran. You don't need to lose your life here in prison and be sitting her when you're 60 years of age and insisting to me that you don't know what happened. Tell me what happened and let me take her home. That's always been my problem. I never listened. I've had a lot of time here also now to think. And I really do, I really do want to write you. I need some time to think about what I want to say. That was the first time I'd seen Joran since that night at the holiday inn hotel. When he came up to the car. And I thought, "Wow. This is where I'm leaving Joran." That he was now where I wanted him to have been five years ago. It was so glorious. Nearly two years after Joran was arrested in Chile he appears in court. Right up until the very end, I think that he somehow felt that he could negotiate something for himself. As an attorney I can say that there was a pretty solid case against Joran. And our mission as the defense was to work to get what was best for him. Everybody was gathered outside of the courthouse, the media. Joran was in the courtroom. Joran surprises everyone. He pleads guilty. Joran has been lying so much. You would presume he was gonna fight it and challenge it, but he accepts a deal and gets 28 years in prison. According to his lawyers, he's surprised by this. He's very unhappy, but there's nothing he can do. He's going to serve that time in prison. Is it the justice I wanted? No, but it's the justice I'll take. His life in prison isn't what anybody would expect. Joran was still garnering attention from certain types of women. Seems he married one of them. And on her big day, Joran's bride shows up outside of the Gates of the prison, decked out in her white wedding gown.

