Transcript for Joran van der Sloot describes Natalee Holloway’s death in hidden camera tape: Part 5

A major development this morning in the Natalee Holloway case. A judge in aruba is releasing prime suspect Joran van Der sloot from jail. Joran van Der sloot is back in the Netherlands after being released from custody in aruba. After Joran got released from jail in the late summer of 2005 he was in Holland going to school. I think Joran missed the media attention and missed being the focus, even though the focus was not in a way most PEOP would want. And he decided to fly to New York to do an interview with ABC news. Have a seat. Let them take a look at you. They are gonna put some powder on you just so you don't shine, it's not makeup. I'm not a judge, I'm asking you the questions. This is your opportunity, so don't let me drive. You drive it. How do you think you've been portrayed in all this? I think I've been portrayed unfairly. I think it's about time that people G Are you ready to tell the truth? Yeah. I tried to convince her to go back to her hotel. I even jokingly picked her up in my arms to try and -- and take her to the hotel and she said, just put me down. Seems a little odd, though, doesn't it, that she's fallen asleep but she doesn't want to go back to her hotel. No, she didn't want to go back to her hotel. She wanted me to stay with her there. But I wanted to go home. Do you believe she was in a vulnerable position the way you left her? Yes. Do you remember the last time you saw her? Yeah. The last time I saw her she was sitting in the -- on the sand by the ocean. Did is it seem like a wrong thing to do, leaving a girl on the beach like that? At that moment in time, for me it wasn't the wrong thing. But it's definitely the wrong thing to do. I mean, it's not something a real man would do. It's not normal. It's the not right at all. Did you kill Natalee Holloway? No. Did you harm Natalee Holloway? No. And why should you be believed after all the lying that you've done in this situation? There's absolutely no reason to believe me. When Beth's attorney finds out that Joran is going to be in New York, on U.S. Soil, he realizes this is his opportuty to serve Joran with that wrongful death lawsuit. I had gotten a heads-up, one day's notice that Joran and his dad were going to be coming in to New York. We placed a private investigator on Joran's flight. When it landed in JFK, he not only served Joran, but he took a photo of Joran coming down the aisle towards him before he served him. The judge rules that New York doesn't have jurisdiction over this case. Tonight, on a special edition of "20/20," naxplosive new account. In 2008, an unbelievable development. All eyes are on aruba tonight to see what happens next after the explosive broadcast last night in Holland of a tape that has blown open the case of Natalee Holloway. Dutch journalist Peter de vries sets up hidden cameras in a car where Joran van Der sloot is going to be de vries says those cameras admitting to being involved in Natalee's death. Peter de vries, over in the Netherlands, orchestrated and record a confession out of Joran in a confidential moment. I just think that I'm incredibly lucky that she's never been found. Because if they'd find that girl, I'm in deep . We walked along the beach, I was kissing her and stuff, but she doesn't look too good, you know. But she wanted it. She really wanted it. And all of sudden Patrick -- To watch Joran discuss the events that unfolded and how Natalee, you know, St of convulsed, how she suffered, was really stunning. But, no, I don't think she'll ever be found. That video did seem like like, this is the real Joran. Will this tape become the evidence that prosecutors so desperately desire? We saw those tapes too and we consider it serious information. We are determined to solve this case. So it was very surprising when nothing happened to Joran. Theuthorities on aruba have id that they could not corroborate any of the statements that Joran made during that confession. After the recording was released, Joran's lawyer argued that whatever was said on it was irrelevant. The evidence, not Joran, the evidence says he is not responsible for Natalee's death. Joran leaves college and he winds up in Bangkok. He's going to school there, but he's also running this coffee shop, having seemingly a great life as a playboy. He'd get broke. He needed money. He'd call the media. He'd say, "Listen, I know you can't pay me for my story, but I got some photos that you could license and in addition to licensing the photos I'll tell you my story." $10,000 to $25,000 seems to be his going rate. I went to Thailand chasing and he met me in Thailand. Maybe I should ask you, what do you ultimately want out of all of this? I guess I just for this all to be over, yes, that's it, for me to be able to get on with my life and feel okay, that's what I ultimately want out of it. What happened to Natalee? I mean, that's the big question. Joran told me that in February of 2005 he was gambling. And he ran into this guy who said, "Find me an American blond, and I'll give aid to meet him at the beach by the Marriott if I ever got a girl and that he would give me $10,000. Three months later, he meets Natalee and he wants money because he's low on money for gambling. Went to the beach with her. Then I saw a guy and came and he just handed me a bag, grabbed the girl by the arm and he went to the boat that he had in the water. He said that he had actually sold Natalee into sexual slavery. Whether that's a plausible story or not, who knows. If Joran's lips are moving he's lying. I was at the airport in Thailand, waiting to board my 15-hour flight back to the Joran called me at the airport and told me that he'd made it all up. He is a pathological liar. But, you know, even pathological liars can sometimes tell you the right story. And that's the problem, which one do you -- which one do you believe? February 10th, 2010, his father Paulus drops dead at the aruba racquet club playing tennis. Joran goes ck for the funeral and he stays and he's idle. So he does what Joran did before, he starts to gamble. And Joran decides that he needs money to continue living the lifestyle that he's leading. Joran contacted me. He says, if you give me $250,000, I will give you information on the whereabouts of Natalee Holloway. I'm in the Marriott waiting for him when the knock on the door comes. The FBI's monitoring him. So how does he slip out of aruba to Peru with my 25 grand?do he do that? He will strike again.

