-
Now Playing: The phone call that ‘raised a lot of red flags’ during Paige Birgfeld investigation
-
Now Playing: Single mom Paige Birgfield goes missing in a small Colorado town: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Paige Birgfeld’s friends and family begin search for missing mom of 3: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Investigation examines ex-husbands in Paige Birgfeld’s disappearance: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Police discover Paige Birgfeld was leading a double life as an escort: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Phone records reveal crucial evidence in Paige Birgfeld’s disappearance: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Mechanic Lester Jones becomes a suspect in Paige Birgfeld’s disappearance: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Lester Jones is arrested in connection to Paige Birgfeld’s disappearance: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Murder trial for Paige Birgfeld begins nine years after her disappearance: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Prosecutors play incriminating call between police, Lester Jones at trial: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Lester Jones is found guilty on all charges in Paige Birgfeld’s death: Part 11
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, May 21, 2021
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Benefits of walking
-
Now Playing: Weekly unemployment falls to new pandemic low
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 21, 2021
-
Now Playing: Policing in America: Qualified immunity
-
Now Playing: Future of technology in a post-pandemic world
-
Now Playing: Newly obtained body camera video raises questions about Ronald Greene’s death
-
Now Playing: Babies from 2 close families embrace