Transcript for Juror in John Giuca case denies claims captured in recordings: Part 8

Put yourself in Doreen's shoes. She has spent months and months stalking this juror, wining and dining him, literally. And she's convinced she's sitting on gold. I think, without question, that in Doreen's mind, she felt that she was holding the cards and the keys to her son's freedom. By law you're not supposed to be. They read you a list of all the witnesses. If you know or are affiliated with these people in any way, you have to let them know. Here's somebody admitting to you that he lied, which is contempt of court and perjury. Those tapes were my son's life. I had to protect them with my life. So I decided that I was gonna go see my brother and he was gonna make copies of them. So I wrote all over my body my brother's address, name and address on my body, on my legs, on my stomach, just in case I crashed and the cops got hold of them, they would deliver them to my brother. Thank god I got to my brother's house safely, and it became a big joke. Doreen doesn't know what to do with the information, so she goes public and she tells a reporter from "Vanity fair" all about it. And the result is a big feature article. When I heard about Doreen's case, I jumped at it because it was a pretty amazing story of a mother coming to the aid of her son. When you saw the pictures of your mom in "Vanity fair" dressed up in the way that she dressed up, what was your reaction? It didn't even look like her. I didn't recognize her for a second. I was, like, "Oh, my god." I had to hide them from everyone else in the jail. Wow, that's not the soccer mom that I know, you know. And suddenly, Doreen Giuliano is famous. An unbelievable story of a mother trying to get her son out of jail. She goes undercover, a double life. She now has a new name. She's gone from being Doreen Giuliano to Dee Quinn to being "Undercover mother." I mean, it's like a Hollywood movie. She became the undercover mother. It's hard to imagine a more appealing story. From a news perspective, it's so unique. It all revolves around really nothing more than a mother's intense loyalty to her son. It's like a mother saying, "No, you don't sit in the electric chair. I sit in the electric chair." Tonight on "Nightline" -- "Nightline" became interested in the story. And truly, for us it was just a remarkable story. I've covered a lot of crime, and I have never seen a parent go to these lengths to try to exonerate their child. We had to cover the story. This has to be put down on the record. People were definitely clamoring to hear what Jason allo had to say. No one had heard from him yet. So we were really excited to get that interview. Do you think you committed perjury in the voir dire process? Absolutely not. Did you withhold information about things that you knew at the time of jury selection? No, I didn't. Mr. Allo denied lying to the judge and lying during the voir dire process. Describe the relationship you had. And was there anything you felt that was odd or strange about this woman who suddenly becomes a friend of yours? She was coming on very strong, very strong. She's throwing herself at me, trying to, you know, wear provocative clothing to, I guess, maybe get me started up. But in my eyes, it was going no further than friends. So you're saying that she gave you the impression that she wanted to have an intimate relationship with you. It's not an impression. It was there in my face. But in your mind, you weren't interested at all. Not at all. She's not my cup of tea. And when asked about the anti-semitic comments, Mr. Allo basically said he did not recall. Number one excuse, I'm prejudiced. You're what? I hate Jews. Do you ever recall saying anything like, "I hate Jews"? Not at all. He would never say anything like that. Can you tell me, Jason? I'm not a prejudiced person. Is it the sort of thing that you imagine you might've said in the past? What does -- what does that have to do with the interview? I'm just asking him a question. But it doesn't make sense. Well, it does because I'm coming to a point. All right. Go ahead. Don't answer him. There's no reason to answer a question like that. You see, in one of the tape recordings you say, you hate Jews. That's your interpretation of the tape recordings. Mr. Allo asked to have his attorney sit next to him, which is not uncommon. But the interview kind of took a very interesting turn almost from the get go. I'm a pit bull, my friend! I get it. A lawyer is there to protect his client. But this guy was ready for a fight. All right, go ahead, don't answer. Don't answer. I'm asking him. Can he answer -- No, no, no. But, no, no. I'm gonna answer it for him. I had never seen anything like that before. They agreed to do the interview. It was Mr. Allo's opportunity to tell his side of the story. But it quickly became just, you know, blockade, blockade, blockade. I think for us being here -- You're not allowing him to speak. I am allowing him to speak. I'm also giving him his constitutional right to an attorney. Right. We still live in the United States, right, martin? Technically, by law, if I knew that, I shouldn't have been in that jury. Can you ever remember saying, "I shouldn't have been in that jury"? He doesn't remember saying that, martin. No, do you, Jason, ever remember -- No, I don't. Did you commit perjury? Absolutely not. Were you lying to the judge when he asked if you knew anything about -- Martin, this is ridiculous. This is the most ridiculous questions I've ever heard. These questions are nothing but tidbits. This is a bunch of malarkey! The interview with Mr. Allo and his attorney was 45 minutes long. Almost 30 of those minutes were taken up by Mr. Strazzullo. Two-thirds of the interview, which is a lot. During the voir dire process, do you feel that you were completely honest about everything you knew? I do. Did you withhold any information at all about people you may have known in the group during that process? No. Okay. Should we waterboard him? When I showed Doreen that clip of Jason allo's interview, I wanted to get your reaction to this interview that we did. Sorry if this is upsetting. Her whole demeanor changes. The facial expression changes. She bites her lip, you know. She gets tense. It's almost as if it triggers a nightmare. When you see his face, what's your reaction? Disgust. You know? He denied a lot of the stuff that you got him on tape saying. Right. I have the proof. So now all's we gotta do is write a motion and submit it to the judge. She is absolutely convinced that this recording is going to set her son free. And yet, she's had her dreams dashed time and time again. So the real question is, what's the judge going to say?

