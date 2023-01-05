Juror speaks about decision in AJ Armstrong’s second mistrial

AJ Armstrong's second trial for capital murder in the deaths of his parents ended in October 2022 with a hung jury. Armstrong pleaded not guilty to the charge.

January 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live