Karl Karlsen’s daughters recall the day their mother died in a house fire

More
Erin DeRoche was 6 years old and Kati Reynolds was 4 years old when their mother Christina Karlsen died at their home in Murphys, California, on New Year's Day 1991.
1:49 | 06/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Karl Karlsen’s daughters recall the day their mother died in a house fire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:49","description":"Erin DeRoche was 6 years old and Kati Reynolds was 4 years old when their mother Christina Karlsen died at their home in Murphys, California, on New Year's Day 1991.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"71068323","title":"Karl Karlsen’s daughters recall the day their mother died in a house fire","url":"/2020/video/karl-karlsens-daughters-recall-day-mother-died-house-71068323"}