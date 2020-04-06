Karl Karlsen’s family on facing him during California murder case of his first wife

“I think he truly believed that my sister had burned up in the house and there would be no evidence,” Colette Bousson recalled of Karl Karlsen’s demeanor during his murder trial.
1:34 | 06/04/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Karl Karlsen’s family on facing him during California murder case of his first wife

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"duration":"1:34","description":"“I think he truly believed that my sister had burned up in the house and there would be no evidence,” Colette Bousson recalled of Karl Karlsen’s demeanor during his murder trial.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"71068015","title":"Karl Karlsen’s family on facing him during California murder case of his first wife","url":"/2020/video/karl-karlsens-family-facing-california-murder-case-wife-71068015"}