Transcript for Kelsie Schelling goes to see boyfriend, never seen again: Part 3

Kelsie had come home. When she was here, she slept a lot. I knew it was hard on her, working full-time in Denver. And now with a new pregnancy, she was really tired. I said, I will support you, whether donthe is in the picture or not in the picture. It's going to be okay. She was happy. She wanted that baby. She wanted to be a mom. She was in a good place. Yes. So I'm thankful for those couple of days that we got before she went missing. My name is Zach Hillstrom. I am a reporter at "The Pueblo chieftain." I think that people have been trying to fill in the blanks about what happened to Kelsie from the time it happened and not just when it seemed like the mystery might be a permanent one. On February 3rd of 2013, donthe Lucas, her boyfriend, was trying to convince Kelsie Schelling to come visit him in Pueblo that day. She responded with a firm no, it seems like they fought a lot that night. Just before 3:00 A.M. Kelsie texted donthe, you don't have to be in a relationship with me. You don't have to marry me. You don't have to have a happy little family with me. You don't have an obligation to me. You're good. Don't worry. Goodnight. Lucas' response to that was, oh, I know all of that. Thanks for stating that for me. It was February 4th, and Kelsie had taken three home pregnancy tests. So she went in to the doctor and had the doctor confirm to her that she was actually pregnant. She got the sonogram done. She even had the photo in hand of her sonogram. She was able to share that with her mom. What did you think when you saw the baby? I was happy. I knew that she was happy. She showed up to work, probably ten minutes late. She just had her ultrasound. She was really excited. She was in a great mood that day. That morning Kelsie told don they she had finished her appointment and her due date was September 13th. Lucas' response to that was, "Cool." He asked her to skip work and come to Pueblo. She texted him, I'm not going to come get you so we can fight all day. He texted pack. Identity to fight all day. I want to give you this. She writes back, give me what? He says, just wait and see for yourself. You probably wouldn't believe me if I told you anyway so you can see for yourself. Kelsie decides to go down to Pueblo after work. She clocked out of work at a little bit after 8:40 P.M. And hit the road to see donthe in Pueblo. So Denver to Pueblo drive, right down I-25, it's about two hours long. It's just one straight path. Not a lot of people are out on the roads. It is a lonely quiet drive. While she's driving down to Pueblo, donthe sends her a text saying, let's meet at the southside Walmart. She parks her car there. She texted him at 10:20 saying she'd arrived. And he replied that he'd be there shortly. She's waiting, she's waiting, and she's getting impatient like any girlfriend would. But at 11:10 P.M., he still hadn't shown up to the Walmart. That's when donthe says, let's meet at our spot. Which is in the neighborhood of his grandmother's home, and that's where donthe was staying at the time. She moved her car there from the southside Walmart. She was just parked on the side of the road in this residential neighborhood. So then she's left waiting there again, and she's still impatiently texting him. The last confirmed message from Kelsie was sent at 11:18 P.M. She was asking donthe, where are you? I've been here for over an hour just waiting. The following day, the 5th, she didn't show up for work. So I tried calling her. Couldn't get a response. So then I shot her a text message asking her where she was, why she wasn't at work. Got a text message back right away saying that she was in the hospital having some tests done. And she said that she was not having a baby anymore. It was growing in the wrong place. I tried calling her on Wednesday. She didn't answer her phone, which is kind of -- pretty rare. And then I texted her. I said, hey, give me a call. I got a text message back that said, I'm not feeling good. I'm on the couch. I'll call you tomorrow. I kept trying to call, and she wouldn't answer. Toward the end of the week, it was going directly to voicemail. So then in the back of my mind, I'm starting to get concerned. After Kelsie had driven to Pueblo, there was never a phone call that was answered from her phone. Kelsie is not the type of person who would, like, not talk to her friends. She was glued to her phone. Friends and family would get text replies back, but they said that it came in a voice that just didn't quite sound like Kelsie. It was just short, quick responses. Generally, any text message I had from Kelsie, words for spelled and there was punctuation, and they didn't have that. I got to looking at the text message, and it's like, "Man, I don't think that was her." Why didn't you think that was her? It was just the verbiage in it and stuff. It just didn't seem like her texting me. Then on that Saturday morning, it's like the whole world just unraveled. All of her friends, like, started contacting us, saying, you know, we've been trying to reach Kelsie and we can't reach her. I called Doug, her dad, and said, you know, something is wrong. And so then we all drove up to Denver that day. Went into the apartment. There was no sign of her in the apartment. And that's when we called the Denver police. Family members were visibly upset. They were frantic, actually, almost feverishly asking for any help they could get in trying to locate her. Did you reach out to donthe? I did contact him to ask him, you know, if he knew where she was. What did he sound like on the phone? Because the call that you're making to him is Kelsie, the woman that you are with, the mother of your child, is missing. We are desperate to find her. Nothing. Not worked up, not, you know, just -- He's not scared? What can I do? How can I help? No, he just says, if I hear from her I'll let you know. And then a little bit later he got back with me. He said, I heard from Kelsie. She called from a private number. She said she doesn't have her phone. And she said she'll be getting ahold of you. Intimating that she's alive, she's out there. And I said, well, can you track that number? And he was like, yeah, I'll try and figure out what the number was. And then, of course, he never did. When this case first came in, I called donthe. He was telling me that he had seen her and had talked with her and spent time with her more recently than any of her family members, any of her friends. After I got off the phone, I did have sinking feeling in my stomach. That Friday, February 15th, we drove down to Pueblo to turn the investigation over to the Pueblo police department. We in the beginning were trying not to call him a suspect, to try to build a rapport with him and try to sit down and get him to open up. Can you kind of tell me just briefly what happened? Well, Tuesday morning, early Tuesday morning, she came down to Pueblo. During the course of the interrogation with donthe Lucas, he reveals some pretty shocking things about Kelsie and about the baby.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.