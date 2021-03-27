Transcript for Kelsie Schelling’s childhood rocked with emotional fallout from family split: Part 1

Kelsie Schelling grew up in the tiny farm town of Holyoke, Colorado. Holyoke is around two and a half, three hours from Denver. It's quiet. You just kind of have your own way. Perfect to raise a family? Yeah, a real good place. Safe. You're hoping, anyway. Holyoke is definitely agricultural. It there is only one stoplight. If you want to go to a Walmart, you've got to head west to that's 50 miles away. In the early '90s, Kelsie's parents, Doug and Laura, owned the local grocery store in Holyoke. Kelsie and her brother Colby seem to be living out the American dream. I first met Laura Saxton back in 2016, when "20/20" was first looking into Kelsie's story. You know, she's just always been a little firecracker. Hi, kels. Hi cocoa bean. Kelsie? Kels? She wasn't the kid that wanted to stay up till midnight, where usually you'd have to fight your kids to go to bed. At 8:30, that's when she wanted to go to bed. She'd go in her into her room, pull back the coversand each animal had to be in a certain place, and everything had to be perfect. When she got to be 2, 3, 4 years old, she was feisty. You try to give her a kiss, and she'd slap you pretty good. So, kind of learned my lesson, you know? My first impression of Kelsie, she was just an active, outdoors, fun-loving girl. Liked to do a lot of sports. When my daughter and Kelsie first met up, their first true love was playing basketball together. I was their coach, yeah. Here she is right here. Wow. Is she the point guard? Mm-hmm. When we were still in elementary school, her dad took us out and let us drive on the dirt roads, which is pretty common around here. Kelsie could just laugh about things like that. Her laugh would make us laugh. She'd start to giggle, and then you would start to giggle, and so that's what made being around Kelsie so special. Kelsie was a tiny, little thing. You know, shorter than me. The Kelsie I knew didn't take a lot of crap off her classmates. She wasn't afraid to stand her ground. But as Kelsie enters her teens, the Schelling family is rocked when Doug and Laura decide to divorce. Going through a divorce is really hard as a kid. Yeah, the split of our parents certainly had an impact on both of us. Colby. Colby lived with me and Kelsie lived with her mom. It was a real dark time for the whole family. It was a rough age. After her dad and I got divorced, it was just she and I together, alone, for a lot of years. She was in a bad emotional place, and I don't think that was due to her character and nature. I think that was circumstantial. When Laura and I was going through a divorce, she was on antidepressant pills, and she ended up taking like three of them or something. She ended up in the hospital for several days, and it was pretty scary. I thought we were going to lose her at that point. She was in a coma? She was. I felt like it was a turning point. I mean, when any young, school-age kid has parents who are splitting up, that's a lot to take on. She actually stopped doing all of the sports and activities. It seemed like she was more removed. I think Kelsie was just looking -- she was looking for a change. She wanted to figure out what -- what was her niche. Kelsie was always working through, how do I be better? How do I grow? How do I move past this? Our senior year, she was the prom queen. You don't get that without showing people kindness and respect and truly being embraced by your peers, you know. Kelsie taught me -- she taught me perseverance. Eventually, she moves on. She goes to northeastern junior cllege. What did she want to do with her life? A She wanted to get a degree in psychology. I think in her heart she wanted to work with children. We officially became roommates in January 2011. If all of us were bored at 3:00 in the morning, she'd be the one to go cause problems, I guess. Not bad problems. She was just out for a good time. She loved to have fun. That was her thing to do. And for a while, carefree Kelsie is back. And then she meets donthe Lucas. He's about to change her life forever. It was a big deal that she was dating Dante. He was part of the basketball team. They were kind of the popular kids and everything. Way by the time Kelsie got to know him, she felt proud she knew who he was because he was somebody to know. He had dreams of making it big in the NBA. Kelsie thought she met the man of her dreams.

