Transcript for Lester Jones is arrested in connection to Paige Birgfeld’s disappearance: Part 7

When you make a living as an escort and you go missing, it's clear that your phone calls are going to be critical to the investigation. We quickly realized that she had a separate cell phone that she was using for an escort business, and very few people knew about it. Before she disappeared, Paige had received a series of calls from a mystery man who was phoning her from a disposable tracfone. The tracfone only was responsible for five calls in the life of that phone. It was activated Wednesday morning, the same day that Ms. Linderholm had her appointment with Mr. Jones. When investigators sat Jones down, they asked him point blank, do you own a tracfone? Did you buy a tracfone? No, sir. Never bought a tracfone? Never. During that search of the rv garage where Jones worked, police uncovered some curious items -- wigs, condoms, Viagra, and a gas can. But they also find something else. In a trash can we found a box to a tracfone, and it H distinct coloring on it. Through using that packaging, we were able to identify it was purchased at the Walmart on north avenue in grand junction. So we contacted security there, and they were able to find us video footage of the person buying that phone. Lo and behold, to our surprise, right there as clear as day, was Lester Ralph Jones. When Mr. Jones is interviewed later, a second time and he was shown the video, he adamantly denied that was him. I have you on video buying a tracfone at Walmart. No, sir. Yes, sir. No, sir. We're asking you -- how did the tracfone get in your trash? How did that barcode relate to that number being purchased at Walmart at that time? So, I mean, there's a chain of events that -- I can't answer that. I do not know that. We put a picture right in front of his face saying, is this you? He said, yes, it looks like me, but I did not buy a tracfone. So what brought pictures of you in there? Wednesday night, on that date, on that time, that -- their video system's lying? I guess it is lying. How? How? Well, I don't know. But I was not in there Wednesday night. I did not buy a tracfone. We had, again, provable lies, which tend to be as good as an admission. So we continued checking into Lester Jones. Determined to uncover more evidence against Jones, detectives bring in specially trained search dogs to do something humans can't -- to sniff out clues in Paige's torched car. Good job. The scent stays a long time. There are lipids and fats and things like that that don't necessarily get destroyed, even with fire. K-9 handler Julie Jones shows us with a different dog how she says they found the scent of death. So that dog smelled a dead body in the back seat. Yeah. Yeah, smelled a dead body in the back of this car. Who else did the dog find in this car? He was given the scent of Lester Jones, and he found the scent of Lester Jones in the driver's seat of this vehicle. How confident do you feel in the dog's ability to detect that Lester Jones was right there? I personally feel 100% sure, because my dog has never been wrong doing this sort of thing. While you have this seemingly overwhelming circumstantial evidence against Jones, no charges were filed in the disappearance of Paige birgfeld. We really felt very confident that Lester Jones was the person. However, because of her lifestyle and that alternate business that she had, we really needed to have the body. The case went cold until an afternoon in March of 2012. A hiker hiking not far from the highway, just a short distance from where Paige's personal items were found, made an astonishing discovery. Down in this gulch in a dry streambed, amid all of these rocks and weeds and brush, were human remains. The daughter that frank and Suzie had been searching for for five long years. It didn't take any of us more than a couple of minutes to realize that that had to be and sure enough, fairly quickly through dental records, and ultimately through DNA, we were able to verify that that was in fact the remains of Paige birgfeld. Part of the body was found partially dressed, and that was duct tape along the mouth. We can surmise that she was taken out to that area, tied up and duct taped to keep silent. Dogs are able to pick up Paige's scent leading to the location, along with that of none other than Lester Jones. Both them alive coming down here? Yes, yes. Now, she's following Paige's scent. Yep, he's following the scent. And we go as far as we can go. When he stopped here, I knew that her life had ended right here. And afterwards, Lester Jones had the exact same path. What did that tell you? That he went to the same place as she did. You know, I can't say or speculate anything else other than his trail is the same as hers. There were some new clues discovered near the remains. Hopefully can answer the question, who killed Paige birgfeld? How can one human being treat another human being so bad? I mean, what a bad person. A lot of things that we figured out as a result of finding Paige's remains were key to us putting the investigation together and realizing that we had enough evidence to charge. 2014, deputies went and arrested Mr. Jones, and at that point he was arrested without incident and didn't have anything to say. Sheriff's office arrested Lester Joans this morning in Paige birgfeld's death. Lester Jones was charged with first-degree murder, felony murder. Nine years after the disappearance of Paige birgfeld, there will finally be a trial for her murder. But if prosecutors think they've got a slam-dunk case, they're in for quite a surprise. So, let's me talk to you about a few of the real killers in this case. I've lied about a lot of things to protect me. He told me that he killed Paige and that he could put my body in a woodchiper. Thank you. Mr. Jones is not guilty.

