What life was like for AJ Armstrong under house arrest

'20/20’ visited Armstrong in 2019 after he was released on bond to live under house arrest in his grandmother’s home. He denied having anything to do with the deaths of his parents.

January 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live