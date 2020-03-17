Living with the coronavirus: Part 4

More
Patients share their stories of dealing with a COVID-19 diagnosis. Celebrities, including Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, have also tested positive.
4:42 | 03/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Living with the coronavirus: Part 4

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:42","description":"Patients share their stories of dealing with a COVID-19 diagnosis. Celebrities, including Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, have also tested positive.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"69634388","title":"Living with the coronavirus: Part 4","url":"/2020/video/living-coronavirus-part-69634388"}