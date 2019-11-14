‘He lost control’: Father discusses son’s conviction for killing Chinese scholar

"It makes no sense,” Mike Christensen said of his son, Brendt Christensen, who was convicted of kidnapping and killing Yingying Zhang and was sentenced to life in prison.
He lost control. Wasn't for a guy knew I was different anyway. It makes most sense. I can lead there is even in the world people team that evil thing. In that he allowed himself to go down the start path. The jury deliberated for about eight hours over the course two days. When they read the sentence there's no unanimous decision so the. He knows. Everything about the family wanting. One thing you know life to bring peace to easily breast they want to find the body and daughter. What he. Would you ask continues.

