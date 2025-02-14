Loved ones on learning about beloved West Virginia father’s sudden hospitalization

Doctors determined Michael Cochran was suffering from cerebral edema, a swelling in the brain. His blood glucose level was 21, a dangerously low reading. 

February 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live