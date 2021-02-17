Transcript for Margaret Rudin says she was 'in shock' after husband's remains were found in desert

When there cops came to tell me about chronic your mind can't take. So much time they had said it runs stall. He didn't fan. He was standing contract. I was in shock yeah. Well that was heartbreaking absolutely heartbreaking. It amounted to think of him that way. So Greg what else was found out there. A civil right here standing by over the sound problems remains most of them and then a pair was Iran's gold bracelet. And it was inning because it has named Ron morrow and spelled out in diamonds. Neck brace that was Ron route. Errol Louis rock written right now. Now when they found the skull. It had four bullet holes three in the back. And then one from the front. They identified this ago. His belongings are operating because the teeth on the skull were still intact. There was belts metal thousand wraparound try what we believe his body in that truck and placed their on the hill. And burned. If you go with you look at the way it's Ollie it was signaled a sign it was left there to tell a story. But this the bracelet the Cadillac. It's only if their intention.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.