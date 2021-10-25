'Midnight Rider' director accused of making questionable safety choices: Part 8

"The entire crew was put in a situation where... we all had to basically run for our lives," said hairstylist Joyce Gilliard, who was struck by a freight train while filming the Gregg Allman biopic.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live