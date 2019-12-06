Transcript for Mistress on being hired as nanny for lover's family

He said oh I found the perfect nanny and they said what's her name. And he said well I think kids I think it's she million and I said dad. Gypsy Gillian well as I said I know that woman. I know mom was worried you're having an affair with her and you are not to bring her in home. And sat there is going to be an inner loop current nanny and there is only one candidate an analyst Josie Josie. Mansion and dance you got the job. She didn't cook she didn't clean and shouldn't take care of the children anyway. Blank should move into the home. Martin told me that he needed help with his younger children Kris still sleeping with who haven't. So we you the nanny hero Yu the girlfriend. And moved in to help advocates. A moment when we had opportunity astle slept with him. So you work out. And look there.

