Transcript for Neighbor watches in horror as Scott Falater pushes wife into backyard pool: Part 1

There is our driver. Start it up. You guys want to get together for a big old group shot? Yeah, we can do that. The falater family is living in Arizona. Scott falater is a successful engineer. He's working at motorola. Yarmila falater pretty much is in charge of the kids. It's not on. Yes, it is. Michael is 12. He's your typical boy. And then you have Megan falater. She's 15. Scott and yarmila have been happily married for over 20 years, and Scott calls her yarm for short. Tierra Bueno. That's Spanish for good land. It's a residential neighborhood, middle class. Northeast Phoenix at that time had reputation to be a very safe, quiet community. We don't usually respond there. It's not a high-crime area you normally work. My name's Michael falater. My father is Scott falater. In 1997, I was 12 years old. My father was hard at work. He was a product engineer for motorola. Religion was always important in my family. We were members of the church of Jesus Christ of latter day saints. He was teaching early morning seminary. So he would wake up and he'd be teaching the seminary at 6:15. He'd drive my sister to school. And then he would drive to work. And he'd usually be home for dinner. January 16th, it was a typical Thursday for my family. I recall having family dinner. After dinner, I went and worked on the computer to prepare for the next day's church class. And then the kids went to bed at 9:00. It's been a long day at work. He's prepping for his religious education class. And now his wife wants him to go fix the pool filter at 9:00 in the evening. That is a very long day. She was deathly afraid of the thing turning green on us. And so I went out to try to work on the pool filter. The "O" ring was so old and kind of stuck. And he tries to dig it out of the pool pump. And he's not able to get it all out. It's now closer to 9:30 or so at night. Not a lot of light. He's frustrated. I'm just going to give up and go to sleep. Where am I going? To radiology. We're going to get x-rays. My wife was asleep on the couch with "E.R." On television, and I woke her up and kissed her goodnight, apologized for not fixing the pool filter and told her I would get to it the next day and went to bed myself. I was really exhausted and crashed in bed. I would guess it was between 9:30 and 10:00. Greg Koons and Stephanie Reidhead live next door to the falaters. Greg and I were getting ready to go to bed somewhere a little after 10:00 probably. 10:00, 10:30. And then I heard moaning or crying or something. And then I told Greg, I think it was something outside. We just rely didn't want to be nosy neighbors or be, you know, eavesdropping. But Greg thought, you know, hopefully this isn't something bad happening, and so he went and looked over the wall. What the neighbor sees is a body of yarmala falater just lying there. He thinks that maybe this is someone who's just drunk and passed out. Some time passes, and Scott then comes out onto their backyard. He then grabs her by the arms, over her head, and drags her to the edge of the pool. He then seems to roll her body into the pool. We thought he was splashing her and trying to wake her up. And then I remember Greg running in -- oh, my god, he put her head underwater. She's in the pool, but now he's actually holding her head under the water. 911, what is your emergency? I don't know. My neighbor's, there's a bunch of yelling and screaming going on, and I looked over the fence and I believe the husband just threw -- I believe the wife into the pool and it looks like he's holding her underwater. All right, I'll get somebody Thank you. My biggest concern was just to get there as quickly as I can to hopefully prevent it, it was a life-or-death situation, you know, and time was of the essence. The suspect, at the time, was unaccounted for. We did not know where he was at. I had no idea how dangerous he was. You know, was this an ambush situation? So just high amount of adrenaline. I saw yarmila floating in the pool. Officer stanowicz began to tend to her and pull her out of the pool. Just looking at the water, it was like a light pinkish color, so I knew it was bad. And as soon as I picked her up and saw the water go a dark red, you know, that's when my heart did sink. I've never seen a shark attack in person, but to me, it was reminiscent of a shark attack. He was addressing yarmila falater, and that's when I first saw Scott falater. I saw him from outside. I approached the arcadia glass door that was partially open. We stepped in. And from what I recall, almost immediately I recognized Scott falater at the top of the stairs, wearing a crisp white t-shirt, red flannel pajamas. And he made remarks to the extent of, what's going on? What are you doing in my house? Why are you here? I was hopelessly confused at first. I kept asking, what is going on? All they would do is yell "Get down," you know, "Shut up. Get down." I pointed the gun. I had a gun pointed at him and I was yelling at him to show me his hands and to get on the ground. I holstered my gun and I handcuffed him. They asked me how many people were in the house. He told us four. We asked him who, and he said it was his family, his wife, two kids and himself. Well, at that point, I'd observed his wife in the swimming pool when I jumped over the back wall, so that surprised me. I heard officer Layden, you know, yelling and giving verbal commands. At that point, I checked her pulse, you know, both on her neck, both on her wrist. And I wasn't getting anything. With the amount of blood, I knew that she was gone. As I laid there, I could hear people talking, and I could tell from their conversations that yarm was out in the backyard hurt and that they were working on her. Took him out to the patrol car to secure him in the back of the patrol car. Then it came to sweeping the house. And that's when I learned of Michael falater and Megan falater asleep in their rooms upstairs. And they were still asleep. Thank god they were fine. They were untouched, unscathed. The next thing I recall is a police officer waking me up sometime very early in the morning, telling me that my parents had gotten in a fight, had a disagreement. I thought that was all odd because I had never seen my parents fight or argue. I was concerned about their welfare and their mental state and trying to protect them as much as possible. And minimize what they have to see or hear at that moment in time. We went out the front door. At that point, a police officer came to my sister and I and said that during the argument, my mother died. And then that police officer walked away. I went to bed as a 12-year-old kid with a happy life, and I woke up to a police officer telling me that my mother died. And it's everything that you think it would be and more. After Scott's arrested, he is taken downtown for one of the oddest and shortest interrogations we're used to seeing. And believe it or not, police will focus on a band-aid. Tell me where the band-aid

