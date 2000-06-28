Transcript for Nicholas McGuffin describes his search for Leah Freeman the night she disappeared

It was 9 o'clock point two overtures to go really and master where Leah was. I said the got to fight she left she's probably walking home you know I'm sure that if you just drive their house you'll finer. Very big town you can walk through from shares at a high school in a matter of minutes. Still make its back into his car. And starts driving through that town of Tokyo looking for little. I drive too fast mark Haim had asked multiple people they'd seen Leo walked by. And about 9 o'clock and nine AI AE seen it pull up he says his hair and nice and no nobody. And singer. Remember him going by the high school. I had very strict curfew of 10 o'clock as I was struck him back home can just a stop sign by the high school and so I son nick drug buying in this mustang. Sandra bylines house commitments here. He didn't call the house shortly after ten that night he said it is late there and I said. All Lee and now isn't she was unity as well. Because it's all right don't worry I'm gonna give a finder and I'll bring her home. How going back to fast are probably. Five or six times. He had looked at every plays that he could think and couldn't find her. And I didn't even talk at least twice that night my headlight was out and I got pulled over for both times. 49 and I was looking for my girlfriend and from the get it fixed. After getting pulled over two different times by police nick decides to go do this friend Christian and ask her. To drive around with them to look fairly whom. Big Christian drives around with nix her an hour to move. I dropped Christen off from around 2 o'clock probably decided to go I we us house one more time. And I saw glare honor our window. Thought it was or TV. Back then it was 2000 Sally pictured sending text she can comment on cell phones such she was home. I went home after. And I don't terrorism have been there isn't it.

