-
Now Playing: What police discovered at the Leah Freeman crime scene
-
Now Playing: The Exclusive 20/20 Event | Tomorrow at 9|8c on ABC
-
Now Playing: Nicholas McGuffin describes his search for Leah Freeman the night she disappeared
-
Now Playing: Jodi Arias sentenced to life behind bars for murdering Travis Alexander: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Jodi Arias says Travis Alexander was abusive, says she acted in self-defense: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Jodi Arias goes to trial for Travis Alexander’s murder, drawing media frenzy: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Jodi Arias changes story, claims masked intruders killed Travis Alexander: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Jodi Arias arrested for murdering her ex-lover Travis Alexander: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Evidence shows Jodi Arias was with Travis Alexander on his last day alive: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Travis Alexander’s friends recall finding out he had been killed: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Jodi Arias, Travis Alexander have post-breakup hookups until a big fight: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Travis Alexander’s friends say Jodi Arias was ‘scary’ and ‘obsessed’ with him: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Jodi Arias and Travis Alexander’s relationship begins to unravel: Part 2
-
Now Playing: How Jodi Arias and Travis Alexander met: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Inside the crime scene where Jodi Arias’ ex-boyfriend was murdered
-
Now Playing: Investigator in Jodi Arias case recalls her bizarre behavior in interrogation room
-
Now Playing: How Ted Bundy’s former girlfriend, her daughter have moved forward: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Ted Bundy’s former girlfriend says execution was an ‘emotionally blank’ day: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Ted Bundy is convicted and sentenced to death for Florida murders: Part 9