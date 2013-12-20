What officer recalls finding at crime scene of Connecticut businessman

On December 20, 2013, John Chakalos was found fatally shot in the head inside his Windsor, Connecticut, home.

April 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live