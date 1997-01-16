-
Now Playing: ‘While He Was Sleeping…’ | 20/20 Event Special airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC
-
Now Playing: JonBenet Ramsey's family still hopeful they'll find her killer someday: Part 11
-
Now Playing: How Det. Smit's family keeps the search for JonBenet Ramsey's killer going: Part 10
-
Now Playing: JonBenet Ramsey's parents cleared of her murder, Det. Lou Smit has dying wish: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Grand jury convenes in JonBenet Ramsey case 2 years after she's killed: Part 8
-
Now Playing: JonBenet Ramsey's parents are interrogated, DNA evidence is made public: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Legendary detective joins JonBenet Ramsey's murder investigation: Part 6
-
Now Playing: JonBenet Ramsey's parents deny involvement as police investigate the murder: Part 5
-
Now Playing: JonBenet Ramsey is buried in Georgia as case garners global media attention: Part 4
-
Now Playing: JonBenet Ramsey's father finds her dead in their basement: Part 3
-
Now Playing: JonBenet Ramsey's parents report a kidnapping, police search home: Part 2
-
Now Playing: The search for JonBenet Ramsey's killer continues 24 years later: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Granddaughters examine evidence collected by detective in JonBenet Ramsey case
-
Now Playing: JonBenet Ramsey’s half-brother says volunteers work 'daily' to find her killer
-
Now Playing: Family of detective dedicated to finding JonBenet Ramsey’s killer continues his work
-
Now Playing: Rodney Alcala refuses to reveal whether there are more victims: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Family of 1977 murder victim finds answers in 2013: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Rodney Alcala’s trophies help identify 4 victims decades after their murder: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Rodney Alcala convicted and sentenced to death for killing 12-year-old girl: Part 8