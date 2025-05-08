Operation Babylift: The 50-Year Journey – A Special Edition of 20/20

20/20 documents personal stories of children airlifted out of Vietnam in a high-stakes mission, their adoption journeys and their reunion 50 years later with those who made the operation a success.

May 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live